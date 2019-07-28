|
Linda Hulver Arthur 11-24-40 to 6-8-19 Linda Hulver Arthur, 78, of Gladstone, passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019, after battling an aggressive cancer. Services were held June 8, at Hillside Christian Church in North Kansas City. Linda was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 24, 1940, to the late Edward and Mehetabel (Davis) Hulver. She was a 1958 graduate of Concordia High School, and later the University of Missouri, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and a founding member of the NKC Women's Assistance League. She married Dean Tuggle, and later David Arthur, of Kansas City. She loved her work, which included real estate agent, K.C. Chamber of Commerce, Farmland Industries, and DST Computer Systems. Linda's hobbies included reading, playing bridge, volunteering, and especially visiting the family farm in Concordia. Survivors include daughter Audra Pelham (Bob) of North Kansas City; twin brothers Ike Hulver of Concordia and Edward Hulver of Kansas City; grandchildren Dalton, Cordel and Eleni Pelham, all of North Kansas City; nephews and a niece. She will always be fondly remembered.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019