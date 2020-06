Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Imogene Devall Linda Imogene Devall, 70, of Pleasant Valley, died Wed, June 17, 2020 . Memorial graveside services, with inurnment, at 10 am. on Fri, June 26, 2020, in Richmond Memory Gardens. Arrs Thurman FH, Richmond.



