Linda Jane Wood Linda Jane Wood, 79, a resident of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born December 20, 1940 in Independence, MO to Homer and Nellie Fae Clements. Linda attended the University of Missouri studying journalism. She was united in marriage to William Eugene Wood on January 13, 1962 in Kansas City, MO. Linda was extremely active in her community, and member of several clubs. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, humor and wit, and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed gardening, boating, and attending numerous classic car auctions with her husband Gene. They enjoyed vacationing to Florida, Colorado, and spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks. Linda especially cherished her grandchildren, who called her Grammy. Survivors include her children, Brad Wood (Vicki) of Garden City, MO Gina Guilfoil (Curt) of Lake Lotawana, MO, Stacy Christie (Steve) of Overland Park, KS, Nick Wood (Abryana) of Fort Collins, CO; sister, Carolee Quinlan (Jerry) of Buckner, MO; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Gene Wood; parents, Homer and Nellie Fae Clements. A private inurnment will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs, MO. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Memories of Linda and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel .com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.