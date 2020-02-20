Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jo Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Jo Hanson Obituary
Linda Jo Hanson Linda Jo Hanson, 75, of Panama City, Florida passed away Dec.11,2019. She was born Nov. 30,1944 to Harlow and Edna (Weibler) Hanson. Jo's career as a mid-wife spanned several states until she retired in 2006. Jo was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Florida working with the Association of St. Jude. She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Ruth and her brothers John, Richard and Philip. Jo is survived by Sally Rinehart of Panama City, her sister Mary (George) DeBolt and her brother William (Bridget) Hanson along with multiple nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be in the Chapel at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, Ks at 10:30am Friday, February 21, 2020 with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -