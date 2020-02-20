|
|
Linda Jo Hanson Linda Jo Hanson, 75, of Panama City, Florida passed away Dec.11,2019. She was born Nov. 30,1944 to Harlow and Edna (Weibler) Hanson. Jo's career as a mid-wife spanned several states until she retired in 2006. Jo was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Florida working with the Association of St. Jude. She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Ruth and her brothers John, Richard and Philip. Jo is survived by Sally Rinehart of Panama City, her sister Mary (George) DeBolt and her brother William (Bridget) Hanson along with multiple nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be in the Chapel at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, Ks at 10:30am Friday, February 21, 2020 with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2020