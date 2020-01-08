|
Linda Joy Clow Linda Joy (Wilcox) Clow, born April 3, 1942 in Independence, Missouri, passed into heaven to be with her Savior for eternity on the morning of December 25, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born to Eugene and Olive Wilcox, Joy met and married her lifelong love, Darrell Clow, at their church, and they celebrated 61 years of marriage in June 2019. Joy was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young; later, Joy and Darrell bought and ran Johnny's Englewood Café in Independence from 1983 through 1997, along with her two sisters and their spouses. Joy and Darrell were committed followers of Jesus and members of the Nazarene church throughout their lives, most recently attending Trinity Church of the Nazarene. Joy was involved in church activities and served in many areas throughout the years, including the greeting team, hospitality leader for their Sunday school class, children's Bible quizzing coach, and Sunday School Superintendent. Joy also attended and taught at Bible Study Fellowship for many years. Preceded in death by her parents, Joy is survived by her husband, Darrell Clow, her two children, Christine (Thomas) Adams and Melinda (Daniel) Jones, and three grandchildren, Easton, Sara and Tyler Jones. She is also survived by her two sisters, Genette (Rudy) Ruiz, and Gladys (Daniel) Setchfield, and multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews on both sides of the family. Memorial services will be held at Trinity Church of the Nazarene (19800 E Truman Rd, Independence, MO 64056) on January 18, 2020. A brief visitation will begin at 9:30 AM and the memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM. (There will not be a graveside service.) In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse International Charity, and can be made online in memoriam of Joy Clow, at samaritanspurse.org. There will also be a donation box at the memorial service, and all donations made there will be sent to Samaritan's purse in Joy's memory.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020