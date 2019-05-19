|
|
Linda K. Cornett Linda K. Cornett, 72, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on May 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Linda was born on April 25, 1947, to Cecil and Deva Corine Craig. She attended Van Horn High School. She retired from the North Kansas City School District after 25 years as a high school teacher and coach. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening, antiques, the casino, watching the KC Royals and her beloved pets. She joins her parents and sister who preceded her in death. She leaves behind numerous family members, and friends that loved her deeply and will miss her laugh, smile and hugs. Celebration of life will be on June 15 at noon at Smithville Lake, Crows Creek, Shelter 8.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019