Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cornett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. Cornett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda K. Cornett Obituary
Linda K. Cornett Linda K. Cornett, 72, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on May 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Linda was born on April 25, 1947, to Cecil and Deva Corine Craig. She attended Van Horn High School. She retired from the North Kansas City School District after 25 years as a high school teacher and coach. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening, antiques, the casino, watching the KC Royals and her beloved pets. She joins her parents and sister who preceded her in death. She leaves behind numerous family members, and friends that loved her deeply and will miss her laugh, smile and hugs. Celebration of life will be on June 15 at noon at Smithville Lake, Crows Creek, Shelter 8.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.