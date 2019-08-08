Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoover Christian Church
Platte City, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoover Christian Church
Platte City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. Smith


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda K. Smith Obituary
Linda K. Smith Linda Kay Smith, formerly Linda Kay Madsen, 61, of Gladstone, MO passed away August 6, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1957 to Robert Neal and Malida Elizabeth (Hecke) Stone in Whittier, California where she grew up and graduated from California High School "Cal High" in Whittier. Linda received her Associates Degree in Paralegal and furthered her education by earning a Medical Coding Certificate. She met her husband Jeffrey L. Smith in 2002. They were married on December 9, 2016. After their marriage they lived in Gladstone, MO with their beloved dog Brutus. Linda was a member of the Northland Elks in Gladstone, and the AAPC: Medical Coding Association. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Glaudel Erika "Mutter" (Wondrejz) Stone, step-sister Susie Beskie and step-brother Fritz Venzke. Linda is survived by her husband Jeffrey L. Smith; sisters Mary Lynn Brown and husband Charley Tapp, Menifee, CA, JoAnn Carmen Stewart, Lake Elsinore, CA; other relatives and many friends. Visitation: 6:00-7:00 pm with Memorial Service at 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 14th at Hoover Christian Church, Platte City, MO Inurnment will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.