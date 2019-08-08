|
Linda K. Smith Linda Kay Smith, formerly Linda Kay Madsen, 61, of Gladstone, MO passed away August 6, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1957 to Robert Neal and Malida Elizabeth (Hecke) Stone in Whittier, California where she grew up and graduated from California High School "Cal High" in Whittier. Linda received her Associates Degree in Paralegal and furthered her education by earning a Medical Coding Certificate. She met her husband Jeffrey L. Smith in 2002. They were married on December 9, 2016. After their marriage they lived in Gladstone, MO with their beloved dog Brutus. Linda was a member of the Northland Elks in Gladstone, and the AAPC: Medical Coding Association. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Glaudel Erika "Mutter" (Wondrejz) Stone, step-sister Susie Beskie and step-brother Fritz Venzke. Linda is survived by her husband Jeffrey L. Smith; sisters Mary Lynn Brown and husband Charley Tapp, Menifee, CA, JoAnn Carmen Stewart, Lake Elsinore, CA; other relatives and many friends. Visitation: 6:00-7:00 pm with Memorial Service at 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 14th at Hoover Christian Church, Platte City, MO Inurnment will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 8, 2019