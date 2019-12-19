|
|
Linda Kay DeGroot Linda Kay DeGroot, 80 of Lee's Summit, Mo passed away on December 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home with visitation prior to service from 9:00 11:00 at the funeral home. Due to the excellent care Linda received while at Research Medical Hospital, the family request memorial contributions be made to The Research Foundation KC.ORG in lieu of flowers. Linda was born October 26, 1939 in Dowds, IA. She worked at the Old Mill Grain and Seed in Lee's Summit, Missouri for 30 plus years. She loved reading and was involved in several book clubs. She was a devoted mother, wife and grandma. Family was very important to her and she always put them first. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn DeGroot and Daughter, Sue Ellen Decker. She is survived by her daughter, Diane DeGroot; Son, Greg DeGroot; 3 Grandchildren, Niki Jennings and husband Mike, Mandy Barber and husband Josh, Nathan Decker and wife Candace, as well as 1 great Grandchild, Jace Decker. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 19, 2019