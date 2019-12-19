Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda DeGroot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kay DeGroot


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kay DeGroot Obituary
Linda Kay DeGroot Linda Kay DeGroot, 80 of Lee's Summit, Mo passed away on December 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home with visitation prior to service from 9:00 11:00 at the funeral home. Due to the excellent care Linda received while at Research Medical Hospital, the family request memorial contributions be made to The Research Foundation KC.ORG in lieu of flowers. Linda was born October 26, 1939 in Dowds, IA. She worked at the Old Mill Grain and Seed in Lee's Summit, Missouri for 30 plus years. She loved reading and was involved in several book clubs. She was a devoted mother, wife and grandma. Family was very important to her and she always put them first. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn DeGroot and Daughter, Sue Ellen Decker. She is survived by her daughter, Diane DeGroot; Son, Greg DeGroot; 3 Grandchildren, Niki Jennings and husband Mike, Mandy Barber and husband Josh, Nathan Decker and wife Candace, as well as 1 great Grandchild, Jace Decker. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -