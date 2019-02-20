Kansas City Star Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Linda Kay Hahn Linda Kay Hahn, 76, of Independence, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill of the home; son, Craig and his wife, Lori; her grandson, Joel; and her brother, Howard. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Townley and Leslie Fennel; her brothers, Craig and Mike; and her step-father, Ray Townley. She worked at Sears for 6 years and as a bartender for American Legion Post #21 for 15 years. She was a member of the Legion, VFW Post #1000, and the DAV. Linda is loved by her many friends and will be sadly missed by all. Her thoughtfulness and love were shared by many. A visitation will be held Friday, Feb 22nd from 12:30pm to 2:00pm with a service at 2:00pm, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment will follow at Mound Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019
