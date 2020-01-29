|
Linda Kay (Grammer) Kaye Linda Kay (Grammer) Kaye, 78, of Mission, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. She was born on January 5, 1942 in Alton, IL to Rondell Eugene ("Jack") and Daisy Lee (Long) Grammer. She was united in marriage to Stuart Jordan Kaye of Sparta, IL, in 1962. Linda attended primary school in Alto Pass, IL, followed by attendance at Southern Illinois University (SIU) and later the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, with honors. She had a distinguished 30-year career in civil service, retiring from the Department of Agriculture in 2005. She was a member of Red Bridge Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO. Linda's favorite things were reading, watching movies (especially Jane Austen period romances), attending ballet and symphony performances, traveling, shopping for antiques and shoes, preparing tax returns for her extended family (yes, she loved preparing taxes!) and spending time with her granddaughters. She is predeceased by her husband, parents, and sweet fur-babies, Alex and Sammie. Survivors include her son, Stuart J. Kaye, Jr., of Aurora, MO; daughter, Monica Kaye, of Leavenworth, KS; granddaughters Courtney Kaye of Springfield, MO, and Caitlyn Kaye of Aurora, MO; and loyal fur-baby, Max. She is also survived by her brothers, Donald Grammer (Donna Grammer) of Alto Pass, IL, and William Grammer (Carmen Grammer) of Carterville, IL; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Funeral services will be at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro, IL at 11:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020; burial will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery, Carbondale, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Crawshaw Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. Send to: Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, C/O Executive Director, Washington University School of Medicine--Campus Box 8111, 4488 Forest Park Blvd., Suite 130, St. Louis, MO 63108. To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to Linda's companions, Kari and Shirley, from Home Instead; the caring staff of Bickford at Mission Springs; and the supportive and loving staff of St. Luke's Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020