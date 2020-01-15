|
Linda Kay Stripling Linda Kay Stripling, 75, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away January 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, Raytown, Missouri. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, Raytown, Missouri. Burial will follow the funeral service at Mt Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, Missouri. Linda was born in Kansas City, Kansas to James Cathey and Florence Cathey on August 26, 1944. She enjoyed watching shows and movies. HGTV was her favorite. She also enjoyed Christmas time with her family. Linda is preceded in death by: parents, Jim and Florence Cathey; and brother, Tim Spinner. She is survived by: children, Don (Michelle) Van Dyke; Terry (Tonja) Van Dyke; Rik Van Dyke; and Dana (Travis) Donn; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Ryan) Dunlap; Morgan Van Dyke; Jeff Van Dyke; Josh Van Dyke; Jessica Van Dyke; and Jamie Van Dyke; sisters, Glenda Becknal and Sharolyn (Gary) Mineo; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020