Linda Kesler Linda Ehart Kesler, age 80, Lenexa, KS, passed away December 1, 2019 after a long bout with Alzheimer's disease. There will be a private funeral service and burial ceremony. A celebration of her life will be held at Lakeview Village in the Heritage Activity Center in the main building, 9100 Park St., Lenexa, Ks. on Friday December 6 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers gifts of remembrance should be sent to the Lakeview Village Foundation, 9100 Park Street, Lenexa, KS 66215. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019