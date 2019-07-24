Kansas City Star Obituaries
Amos Family Funeral Home
Linda L. VanHorn

Linda L. VanHorn Obituary
Linda L. Van Horn Linda Lou Van Horn, 76, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on July 21, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1942 to Ralph and Jesse Blake in Omaha, NE. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Van Horn. She is survived by her son, Brad and daughter-in-law, Ann Van Horn; granddaughters, Kristi Bobb, Stevie Russell, Jessica Van Horn; brother, Ralph (Phyllis) Blake; along with many nieces/nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Amos Family Funeral Home. Full obituary at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
