Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Linda Lee Hansen Linda Lee Hansen, 71, passed away on June 29, 2019. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11thfrom 6 to 8 PM at Muehlebach Funeral Care 6800 Troost Ave KCMO 64131. Mass will be on Friday, July 12that 1 pm at Redemptorist Church 3333 Broadway Blvd KCMO 64111. A reception will immediately follow the Mass at Muehlebach Funeral Care. Linda was born on January 2, 1948 in Wilets, CAand onApril 15, 1967 she married William E. Hansen who survives her. She attended Redemptorist High School and was a tax associate with H&R Block for 45 years. Linda was preceded in death by her parentsJames D. and Verna M. (Bost) Robinson,her biological father, Harold H. Todd, her sister, Verna Kathryn (Todd) Sanders and her brother-in-law, Ronald L.Kump. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Hansen Jost and her husband Timothy James Jost of Raymore, MO. She is also survived by her son, William Michael Hansen and his wife, Janelle C. (Knowles) Hansen of Lee's Summit, MO. She leaves 4 grandchildren; Lauren Lee Hansen, Joel Ryan Hansen, Katelyn Noelle Hansen, and Austin James Kendrick. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Hospice House 12000 Wornall Rd KCMO 64145. Condolences may be shared with the family atwww.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
