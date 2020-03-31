|
Linda Lee (States) King Linda Lee (States) King, 73, of independence, MO passed away on 3/22/20. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions to Chain of Hope KC or West Haven Baptist Church. Linda was born on 2/2/1947 in KCK to William and Virginia States. She graduated from Washington High School in 1965. Linda retired from Hallmark after 30+ years. Linda was a member at Victory Assembly Of God and West Haven Baptist Church. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Luke McGhee. Survivors are her husband, Jerry King; sister, Shelly (Ken) McGhee; nephew, Jacob (Kelsi) McGhee; great-nephew; Jack McGhee; step-son, Rodney (Valerie) King.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020