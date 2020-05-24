Linda (Mullen) Lentz Linda (Mullen) Lentz, 71, formerly of Kansas City, MO, passed away in her home in Shawnee, KS on May 9, 2020. She was born September 25, 1948 to James and Helen Mullen. Linda worked for Mullen publications and ran the publication for many years. She then continued working in the industry at Townsend Publications. Linda is survived by her husband, Darcy Lentz; son, Shawn Eikel (Nichole Whitney); daughter, Tamara McCoy (Greg McCoy); step-son, Sam Lentz; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will lead a Celebration of Life at 1 pm Sunday, June 7, at the Garden Mausoleum, Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd. KCMO.