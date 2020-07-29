1/1
Linda Mae Putthoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Mae Putthoff 1942 2020 Linda Mae Putthoff, 77, of Overland Park, KS, passed away July 26, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 9:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 7023 W 71st St, Overland Park, KS. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Linda was born August 15, 1942 in Kansas City, MO, to Ray and Elsie Bertsch. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years, Roger Putthoff, as well as her brother, Kent Bertsch. She is survived by her children; R. Paul Putthoff, Phillip A. Putthoff (Laura), and Stephen M. Putthoff (Sarah), grandchildren, Jacob D. Putthoff (Lauren) and Lauren M. Putthoff, great-grandson, Blayke, as well as a nephew, Michael Scott. Full obituary can be found at MuehlebachChapel .com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved