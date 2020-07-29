Linda Mae Putthoff 1942 2020 Linda Mae Putthoff, 77, of Overland Park, KS, passed away July 26, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 9:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 7023 W 71st St, Overland Park, KS. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Linda was born August 15, 1942 in Kansas City, MO, to Ray and Elsie Bertsch. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years, Roger Putthoff, as well as her brother, Kent Bertsch. She is survived by her children; R. Paul Putthoff, Phillip A. Putthoff (Laura), and Stephen M. Putthoff (Sarah), grandchildren, Jacob D. Putthoff (Lauren) and Lauren M. Putthoff, great-grandson, Blayke, as well as a nephew, Michael Scott. Full obituary can be found at MuehlebachChapel .com.