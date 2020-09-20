Linda Melton Wiggins Linda Melton Wiggins, 73, of Blue Springs passed away on September 10, 2020. Linda was raised in Marshfield, MO. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri and her masters from the University of Arizona. She met her husband, Lynn, in Lake Charles, LA, while she was teaching textiles at McNeece State University. After her marriage, Linda concentrated on her family. She loved fashion and world travel. She spent part of every year in her beloved Maui. She was a collector of all things beautiful. Her hobbies included cross stitching, sewing, and decorating her home. The holidays were her favorite times of the year, Christmas being her favorite. Her Christmas home decorations were a work of love that made the season so memorable for her loved ones. A tradition everyone loved was the sugar cookie decorating with her girls and grandchildren. Linda is survived by her husband, Lynn, her daughters Melinda Wiggins, Melanie Wiggins Reece and her husband Nathan, grandchildren Carter and Linley Reece, her brother Jim Melton and family. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. George and Lois Melton. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Heart to Heart International or Pawportunities Animal Rescue.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store