LINDA, WAS A LOYAL GREAT FRIEND. THE LAST TIME I SAW HER WAS AT MY MOTHER'S FUNERAL, WHICH WAS SO LINDA SHOWING UP WHEN NOT EXPECTED. SHE WAS SO VERY PROUD OF HER SON'S YOU COULD SEE THE LOVE IN HER EYES. GOODBYE MY FRIEND I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU. MAY GOD COMFORT YOUR FAMILY WITH HIS GRACE AND LOVE.

MILLIE TARANTOLA TURNEY

Classmate