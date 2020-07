Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda S Moore Linda Sue (Matthews) Moore, 63, KCMO, passed July 22, 2020. Services Fri, July 31 at 10 am at the Linwood Chapel Visit 9am Interment: Veterans Mem Cem; Higginsville, Mo. Arr: LA.J & Sons (816) 921-1800.



