Linda S. O'Hare 64, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Aug. 8, 2020. Celebration of Life: 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 16 at The Fieldhouse, 1300 SE 30th Street, Oak Grove, MO 64075, with Memorial following at 4:00 p.m.



