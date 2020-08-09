Linda Steinhaus Levine Linda Steinhaus Levine passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2020 surrounded by her family members. Linda was preceded in death by parents Henry and Bettye Rose Steinhaus. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Art Levine; Children: Marci McCloy (Mark) of Dallas, Jay (Kate) of Overland Park, and Rich (Holly) of Minneapolis. Grandchildren: Connor McCloy, Sophie, Jack, Bergen, and Signe. Siblings: Susie Swift (Dave), David Steinhaus, and sister-in-law Shirley Hurst. She graduated high school from Shawnee Mission East and college from University of Colorado. She received her Masters' Degree in Education from University of Kansas. Linda taught preschool at Beth Shalom and was a kindergarten teacher for over 30 years in the Shawnee Mission school district. There will be a private graveside service with immediate family. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Kansas City Hospice House, American Cancer Society
, or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com
. (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)