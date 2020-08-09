1/1
Linda Steinhaus Levine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Steinhaus Levine Linda Steinhaus Levine passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2020 surrounded by her family members. Linda was preceded in death by parents Henry and Bettye Rose Steinhaus. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Art Levine; Children: Marci McCloy (Mark) of Dallas, Jay (Kate) of Overland Park, and Rich (Holly) of Minneapolis. Grandchildren: Connor McCloy, Sophie, Jack, Bergen, and Signe. Siblings: Susie Swift (Dave), David Steinhaus, and sister-in-law Shirley Hurst. She graduated high school from Shawnee Mission East and college from University of Colorado. She received her Masters' Degree in Education from University of Kansas. Linda taught preschool at Beth Shalom and was a kindergarten teacher for over 30 years in the Shawnee Mission school district. There will be a private graveside service with immediate family. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Kansas City Hospice House, American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved