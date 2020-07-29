1/1
Linda Sue Laws
Linda Sue Laws May 27, 1945 July 21, 2020 Linda Sue Laws (Schork), 75 of Olathe, KS passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to everyone she met. Lindawas born on May 27, 1945 in Williamstown, MO to Elmo and Nina Schork. She was the youngest of three sisters: Barbara Schork, Mary Spurgeon and Carol Richardson and brother, Alan Schork. She married Gerald "Jerry" Laws on July 14, 1962. Through this union together they raised their two children, Melinda and James. Lindais preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jerry Lawswho passed away in 2003, her parents and her sisters, Barbara and Mary. Lindais survived by her children, Melinda French (Doug) of Overland Park, KS, James Laws (Shelly) of Manhattan KS. Left behind to cherish her memory are her two incredible grandchildren, Ali and Luke. Lindais also survived by her sister, Carol, brother Alan, along with wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda retired from the Olathe School District in 2005 after 27 years. Graveside service will take place at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Olathe, KS, August 15, 2020 at 10:00am. Memorial contributions may be made in memory ofLinda Lawsto The First Christian Church of Olathe, 200 E. Loula, Olathe, KS 66061. Condolences may be offered at:www.mcgilley-frye.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Frye Funeral Home & Cremation Service
105 E. Loula Street
Olathe, KS 66061
9137820582
