I have known Linda since I was 12 years old when Melinda and I became best friends. Her home was my home, always welcome and treated like a daughter. I have such great memories of Linda! Noodles, noodles, and oh, did I mention her homemade noodles?! I will always think about her when I take a coke out of the fridge, ALWAYS remembering to replace it with one!

Thank you Melinda for sharing your momma with me for all of these years.

She will be truly missed but never forgotten.

Love you always

Kim Henderson

Friend