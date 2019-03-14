Linda Sue Smith Linda Sue Smith, 74, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa and Liberty, Missouri joined her family in heaven on March 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Max Wilbur Smith and her parents, Lila Lee and Alfred Edward Smith. Her entire family will miss her dearly. She had a passion for life, shopping, traveling, new experiences and most importantly family. Her family included husband, Max Wilbur of 51 years, son Jeff and wife Laura of Burke, Virginia, daughter Traci and husband Greg Wendt of Cameron, Missouri, and daughter Heather and husband Richard Warren of Liberty, Missouri. She had seven grandchildren, Max and wife Dani Smith, Austin Wendt, Ben and wife Amber Wendt, Kyle Smith, Abigail Roach, Bryce and Jacob Warren, and two beautiful great granddaughters, Ellanore and Chloe Wendt. Linda leaves behind a brother, Alan Smith and sister-in-law, Linda Smith of Des Moines, Iowa and numerous, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a 1963 graduate of East High School, Des Moines, Iowa. Linda had a long career helping others by serving as a nurse. She attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1966. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa until she moved to Liberty Missouri in 1979. She then went to work as a Registered Nurse for Liberty Hospital where she worked telemetry and later oncology, before retiring 27 years later. After retirement, Linda especially enjoyed playing with hergrandchildren and providing them once in a lifetime experiences. She loved being a part of her children's lives and spending time with them, their kids and especially the pets. Memorial service: 2:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Cameron, MO. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service. Memorial donations to the First Christian Church. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

