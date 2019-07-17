Kansas City Star Obituaries
Linda Sue Werner


1947 - 2019
Linda Sue Werner Obituary
Linda Sue Werner Linda Sue Werner, 72, formerly of St. Joseph, MO passed away on July 13, 2019. Linda was born on June 20, 1947 to Arthur and Lila Lee Frank. She attended Pickett Elementary, Central High School, and William Jewel College, where she received her teaching degree. She taught 1st and 2nd grade for the North Kansas City school district for 10 years. She married Robert L. Werner on June 23, 1973 and they had two sons, Mark and Eric. After Robert's passing Linda began running the family shoe store business until she retired in 2006. Linda had a passion for playing handbells in the choir at Platte Woods United Methodist Church and attended handbell workshops throughout the area. She also enjoyed playing BUNCO on Friday nights with her friends, but loved nothing more than spending time with her beloved grandkids and taking yearly vacations with her family. Linda is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years and survived by her sons, Mark Werner and Eric (Katie) Werner; grandsons Clayton and Owen; brother, George (Carol) Wyatt; nephew and niece, Joe Wyatt and Laura Wilson; numerous cousins and countless friends. Funeral services will be held at Platte Woods UMC on Saturday, July 20th at 2:00pm, visitation at 1:00pm. She will be remembered for her generosity, friendly smile, and always positive and upbeat attitude. Linda left an indelible effect on those blessed to have known her, and we will continue to carry her light with us. Donations can be made to the Intergenerational Handbell Camp (2231 SW Wall Street Blue Springs, MO 64015) in c/o the Chuck McKay memorial fund, which provides financial assistance to allow first time ringers to attend camp.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019
