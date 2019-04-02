Home

Linda Susan Trokey 2-15-55 to 3-30-19 One cold winter's day, Linda Susan was born to Jack and Jane Bartmess on February 15, 1955. She passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 after a lengthy, brave battle with cancer. Visitation Thursday April 4th from 6-8pm at Holmeswood Baptist Church, 9700 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Memorial service Friday April 5th at 1pm at Holmeswood Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Kansas City Hospice. See full obituary on parklawnfunerals.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2019
