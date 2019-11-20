|
Linda S. Van Goethem Linda Van Goethem, born July 12, 1943 in Henry County, Missouri; daughter of Ruby Imogene and John Sherman Martin, passed away November 16, 2019. Visitation for Linda S. Van Goethem will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 606 South Elm, Louisburg, Kansas on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Linda was married to Robert M. Van Goethem for 38 years before his death in 2011. They enjoyed riding horses, traveling, and antiquing together. Linda also enjoyed flowers, quilting, caring for her antiques and cooking and feeding the many birds that frequented their farm. Linda moved to New Braunfels, Texas in 2015 and returned to Kansas in May 2019. Linda proudly worked as a bank trustee for Colonial Savings, often training new employees in the art of quality customer service. Linda and her husband, Bob, lived in Overland Park for many years before moving to Miami County in 1981. Linda loved life on the farm, yet continued her job at Colonial Savings, commuting daily to the bank in Fairway, Kansas until 1987 when she accepted a position at the Miami County Court House. She served as the Register of Deeds for Miami County from 1990 to 1999. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, Sherman and Ruby Martin, brother, Bob Martin, and grandson, John Van Goethem. Linda is survived by her daughter, Jan Mundt and husband, Tim, Nixon, Texas; son, Jeff Myers and wife, Elizabeth, New Braunfels, Texas; daughter, Diane Armon and Allen, Fairway, Kansas; son, Daniel and wife, Theresa, Kansas City, Kansas; and son, David and wife, Cheryl of Stilwell, Kansas. Linda was very proud of her 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Leawood State Line for their love and dedication to Linda and for providing a fun and loving place to call home since returning to the KC area. Appreciation is also given to the staff at Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care for their support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's honor to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation or a . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019