Linda West
1949 - 2020
July 17, 1949 - November 9, 2020
Harrisonville, Missouri - Linda J. West, passed away Mon., November 9th, 2020. Linda was born in Hackett, Arkansas to Emmett and Mildred McAllister. She and her family grew up in the Kansas City area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Her brothers Dale and Richard, and her sisters Carol and Baby Janie. Along with several of her beloved nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind her husband, John R. West. 3 loving sons, Michael, Chad, David and a daughter, Amanda. Her love extended to many grandchildren, Tara, Jessica, Devin, LeaAnne, Gabrielle, Chris, Shane, McKenzie, and little Johnny. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, and Friend.
Memorial services will be held at 1000 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville, MO 64701 on Sun., November 15. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM, Services are 5:00 PM-7:00 PM.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 PM
NOV
15
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
