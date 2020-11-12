Linda West

July 17, 1949 - November 9, 2020

Harrisonville, Missouri - Linda J. West, passed away Mon., November 9th, 2020. Linda was born in Hackett, Arkansas to Emmett and Mildred McAllister. She and her family grew up in the Kansas City area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Her brothers Dale and Richard, and her sisters Carol and Baby Janie. Along with several of her beloved nieces and nephews.

She leaves behind her husband, John R. West. 3 loving sons, Michael, Chad, David and a daughter, Amanda. Her love extended to many grandchildren, Tara, Jessica, Devin, LeaAnne, Gabrielle, Chris, Shane, McKenzie, and little Johnny. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, and Friend.

Memorial services will be held at 1000 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville, MO 64701 on Sun., November 15. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM, Services are 5:00 PM-7:00 PM.





