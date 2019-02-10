Linde Lee (Johnson) Barber Linde Lee (Johnson) Barber, 63, went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Her enthusiasm and positivity toward life was unrivaled. Linde lead by example, radiating kindness and compassion for others. She was an inspiration to all she met. A native of Kansas City, Linde graduated from The Barstow School and the University of Kansas. She enjoyed teaching first grade for many years. Linde was an active member of the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church by serving on the Altar Guild and teaching Sunday School. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and Belles of the American Royal (BOTAR). She was proud to be a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of American Colonists, and The Mayflower Society. She is survived by her parents, Todd and Patsy Johnson; her children, David Barber and Jessica Hanley; and her sisters Diana Abitz and Laura Mytinger & their families. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Feb 17th at 1:30pm at St. Andrew's Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Multiple Sclerosis Society in her name at: http://bit.ly/2E1ry3s

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019