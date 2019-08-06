|
|
Lindsay Danielle Hinman Lindsay Danielle Hinman, 31, passed away on August 3, 2019 due to complications from melanoma. Lindsay was born on June 16, 1988. She is survived by her wife Sarah Neary and her mother, Cindy Hinman, in addition to many loving family members and friends. Lindsay graduated from Shawnee Mission South in 2007 and attended Avila College and UMKC. Among Lindsay's proudest achievements was the publication of her first book "The Price of Revolution", published in 2016. The family wishes to thank the kind of supportive doctors and nurses at KU Medical Center. Memorial Visitation: Wednesday, August 7, 5-7 p.m. Mount Moriah, 10507 Holmes, KC MO 64131. Private Interment at a later date
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2019