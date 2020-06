Or Copy this URL to Share

Lisa A. Harfield Lisa Ann Harfield, 61, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Edgewood Manor Nursing Home in Raytown, MO. Private family services with burial in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Concordia, MO.



