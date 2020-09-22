1/1
Lisa Lynn Cook
Lisa Lynn Cook Lisa Lynn Cook, of Roeland Park, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 after a short illness. She was 67. Lisa had many interests. She learned to play piano as a young girl, which led to a life-long passion for music. She loved to sing and was a member of a church choir for many years. Lisa was the family's unofficial historian. She not only kept the facts straight, she remembered the lore for both her immediate and extended families. She traced her genealogy and provided the family with a detailed chart of our ancestors. A graduate of Shawnee Mission East class of '71, Lisa continued her education, earning degrees at Cottey College, Kansas State College of Pittsburgh and Johnson County Community College. She worked for many years in the financial records office of the University of Kansas Medical School. Lisa volunteered for many years for the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Lisa had many challenges. The remarkable thing about her life, though, is the way she never let these challenges prevent her from having a positive outlook. Her family will miss her loving presence in their lives forever. Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde A. Cook and Billie Marie Cook, of Overland Park. Survivors include sister, Donna L. Cook, of Fort Worth, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Leslie A. Cook and Lynn C. Cook of Silver Spring, MD; niece and nephew Madeline and Dana Cook; and some truly wonderful friends. Donations in her name can be made to either NAMI or Asbury United Methodist Church.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
