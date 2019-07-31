Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Litton L. Worthington Jr.


1928 - 2019
Litton L. Worthington Jr. Obituary
Litton L. Worthington, Jr. Litton age 90, passed away on July 24, 2019. He grew up helping on the family farm and learned the values of hard work. Litton attended Turner High, KCK Jr. College and Pittsburg State University. He married Alice (Eder) and they had 68 wonderful years together. Litton owned Howard's Laundry in KCMO for 40 years. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim. He is survived by wife Alice and his sons David (Joyce) and Larry (Joan); grandchildren Alicia (Ben); Jennifer (Matt); Andrew (Pam) and Lisa; great grandchild Finn; Sister-in-law Bernice Kerr and many nieces and nephews. Litton was a devoted husband and father. He was generous, caring and a great friend to everyone. He was an excellent athlete and always an avid KU basketball fan. The family thanks everyone for their love and concern. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, from 6-8PM at Maple Hill Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 3, at 9:30AM at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
