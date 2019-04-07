Lloyd D. Jensen Lloyd D. Jensen, 100, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on March 26, 2019. Lloyd was born on March 5, 1919 in Fargo, North Dakota to Christian and Johanna (Duus) Jensen. Lloyd and his wife Jeanne Alm were married in Fargo in 1942 and celebrated their 76th anniversary on June 20th of last year. Lloyd served his country in the navy from 1943 to 1946. Later he and Jeanne had three sons David, Douglas, and Mark who each received their doctoral degrees in their respective fields of education, medicine, and dentistry. Lloyd spent his 34-year career working for the Federal Aviation Administration. He was an air traffic controller, control tower chief, and an administrator for the Central States region where he managed air flight facilities. He was an avid musician who played wonderful trombone. He shared that love with his wife, a professional singer, and his sons whom he helped to train as brass instrumentalists. He used his skills as an engineer to design and build his own home. His strong religious faith led him to be an active member of the Lutheran Church serving on church councils in evangelism and stewardship roles. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; by sons David (married to Ann and living in Overland Park, KS), Mark (married to Linda and living in Shawnee, KS), and Douglas (married to Cheryl and living in Phoenix, AZ); and by six grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren. His family will remember him for his resiliency, dedication, loyalty, strength, and love. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8 at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66212 with internment at Johnson County Indoor Garden of Memories, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Lloyd to: Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66212 or , Local Chapter, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at WWW.Johnsoncountychapel.com

