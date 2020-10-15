Lloyd David Patterson, Jr

September 22, 1932 - October 10, 2020

Casa Grande, Arizona - Lloyd, 88, was a retired Plant Operator at Kansas Gas & Electric Co, and follower of Christ, died Saturday October 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his 1st wife Lois Elm and his grandson, Ryan Tristan Hill. His survivors include his wife Jackie, children Linda (Ken) Frevert of KS, Dwight (Laurie) Patterson and Pamela (Bunker) Hill of MN, 8 grandchildren, including Amelia (Robert) Watson & Brian (Nikki) Frevert of KS, and 9 great-grandchildren including Sophia Watson. Services will be at Furley KS UMC Monday October 19, 2020 at 11 A.M. Internment at Green Valley Cemetery, KS. He will be missed by many; he imparted much wisdom and faith to his family and others.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store