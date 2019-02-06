Lloyd H. Lambert Dr. Lloyd H. Lambert passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 at Dunn's Vista (Morningstar Care Homes) in Baldwin City, KS. Martha, his loving wife, of 69 years was at his side. Memorial service in celebration of his life will be on Saturday, February 9th, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Christian Church, 11411 S. Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS. He will be interred at the Enid Cemetery in Enid, OK. Lloyd was born the fourth of six children to Albert E. and Vera M. Lambert on January 19, 1929, in Arkansas City, KS. His formative years were in La Junta, CO, with a close-knit family. He enjoyed reuniting with his siblings and other family members at his sister and brother-in-law's Colorado cabin. He graduated from Phillips University and then Phillips Theological Seminary. Postgraduate study locations included Union Theological Seminary in New York City and Boston University School of Theology. He ultimately received the Doctor of Divinity degree from Phillips Theological Seminary in 1978. On March 15, 1951, he married Martha Ellen Dillon of Enid, OK. Together they had two sons, David and Michael. He served multiple churches through his lengthy ministerial career including Christian Church in Prague, OK; Christian Church in Seminole, OK; Rogers Heights Christian Church in Tulsa, OK; Riverdale United Church of Christ in Dedham, MA; Broadway Christian Church in Wichita, KS; Central Christian Church in Enid, OK; Raymore Christian Church in Raymore, MO; and Dearborn Christian Church in Dearborn, MO. His work extended beyond his local churches including the Phillips Theological Seminary Board of Trustees, Board of Oklahoma Conference of Churches, and Rotary Club. In addition, he was a 32nd degree Mason. Dr. Lambert was an excellent religious educator, counselor and church administrator but was most notable for his gifted delivery in the pulpit. His commitment and dedication to his calling as a minister is perhaps best shown by a small piece of paper that he attached to every pulpit from which he spoke."feed my sheep." Lloyd is preceded in death by brothers Eddie, Donald, and Jimmie and sister Vuni. He is survived by his wife, Martha Ellen, sons David (Colette) and Michael (Joan), grandchildren Grant (Emily), Harrison (Kassi), Connor, Jesse, Dez (Kristen), Renelle (Leo), Collin (Jessie); great grandchildren Elliot, Calvin, Rose, Jonathan; sister Joanne (Jim). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Lloyd and Martha Lambert Scholarship Fund Phillips Theological Seminary, 901 N. Mingo Road, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74116.



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2019