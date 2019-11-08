Kansas City Star Obituaries
Lloyd Knackstedt Lloyd Knackstedt, 96, of Kansas City, KS passed away peacefully November 4, 2019 at Parkway Care in Edwardsville, KS. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9th from 12-1 pm at Bethel Community of Christ, 8510 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, KS. Funeral service will start at 1 pm. Burial will follow at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS. Lloyd served in the US Army for 3 years and he worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. for 40 years. He was a member of Bethel Community of Christ, where he served as a lay minister. He is survived by his wife Ethel of 72 years of Kansas City, KS, four daughters, Kathy French of Independence, MO, Barbara O'Dell & husband Scott of Independence, MO, Jeanette Harris of Sarasota, FL, Karen Wurst of Independence, MO, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews & friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Community of Christ, 8510 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, KS 66109. Fond condolences and memories may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019
