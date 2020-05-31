Lloyd L. Wollard Lloyd L. Wollard, 75, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 PM Tuesday, June 2, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS with the Funeral Service starting at 1:30 PM. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Lloyd was born December 24, 1944 In Kansas City, KS. He worked at Bethany Hospital and retired from Providence Medical Center in 2010. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd M. & Anna Wollard. He is survived by his brother Joe (Jean) Wollard and nieces and nephews. (Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory (913) 621-6400)