Lloyd S. Gillham Lloyd S.Gillham, age 81, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. There will be a private graveside service for family. Lloyd was a long time resident of the greater K.C. area having graduated from East High School in 1956. He lost both his son Gary and his daughter Kelli Loran when they were young adults. After serving in the Navy, he mainly worked in the garment industry. He was an active member of the Shriners for many years. Lloyd was a loyal follower of MU football and it was his special joy to attend the games with his grandson Robert. He was also preceded in death by his wife Lorene; parents Virgil and Ruth Gillham; older brother Leroy; sister Dorothy Nitshke. He is survived by his brother Louis (Martha); sister Pat Manes (Gil); grandson Robert Loran; special friend Veronica Guarino and step children.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020