Lloyd W. Clark Lloyd W. Clark, 67 of Nevada passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Freeman Health System in Joplin. Lloyd was born July 7, 1952 in Lee's Summit, MO to William O. and Susie F. (Lightfoot) Clark. He was married to Christine Murphy on October 25, 1985 in Miami, OK and she survives of Nevada. Lloyd came to Vernon County with his family at an early age from Lee's Summitt, MO. He graduated from Nevada High School with the Class of 1970. He worked for a time at Silver Line Industries before going to work for Crane Plumbing in Nevada in the mid 1980's where he continued to work for the majority of his working career and later retired from 3M Manufacturing in Nevada. Lloyd loved spending time with family and especially loved going to the grandchildren's ballgames. He also enjoyed his visits to the farm where he raised cattle with his sister Lisa. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife, Christine of the home, daughter, Kerri Myers (Chris) Alba, MO and son, Shaun Morgan, Nevada; six grandchildren, Caden and Karsen Myers, Kylie Seaver, Tate Morgan, Alaina Morgan, and Gaven Morgan; one greatgrandchild, Harper Seaver; siblings; Betty Walk, Conway, SC, George Clark (Renate) Blue Springs, MO, Billie Mead, Seymour, MO, Robert Clark (Kathy), Ft. Scott, KS, and Lisa Clark (David Shaw) Milo, MO; numerous nieces, nephews extended family and special friends. Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Ferry Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Clark officiating. Visitation will follow until 7:00 p.m. In Lieu of Flowers those who wish may contribute to a scholarship fund for his grandchildren c/o Ferry Funeral Home. You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020