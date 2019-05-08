|
|
Logan Michael Teefey Baby Logan Michael Teefey, infant son of Sarah and Christopher Teefey, was stillborn on May 3rd, 2019 at Children's Mercy Hospital, KCMO. Logan will be missed dearly by his parents Christopher and Sarah Teefey of Lecompton; older brother Simon Teefey; paternal grandparents, John and Terri Teefey of Lawrence; maternal grandmother, Leah Jones of Overland Park; maternal grandfather, Steven Jones of Overland Park; paternal great grandmother, Shirley Teefey of Overland Park; maternal great grandmother, Jay Jones of England; three uncles, Brian Teefey of Dallas, David Teefey of Lenexa, and John Rzeszut of Olathe; three aunts, Emily Teefey of Lawrence, Heather Rzeszut of Olathe, and Lindsey Teefey of Dallas; four cousins, James, Ella, Luke, and Savannah; and many extended family members. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10th, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, Kansas. Memorial Contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Fetal Health Center, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044. Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019