Lois Ann Southerland Lois Ann Southerland, 92, Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully April 18, 2020. Lois was born on May 28, 1928, to Laurel and Vesta Larson in Abilene, Kansas. The family moved to Kansas City, Kansas where Lois graduated from Argentine High school class of 1946. She married William "Bud" Southerland on October 2, 1948. Later in marriage she worked as office manager and interior designer for Cook and Southerland Construction Co. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, hosting, sewing, reading, travelling and golf. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a charter member of Brookridge Country Club and longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church, where she was involved with the Altar Guild. Lois was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband (Bud), Brothers (Norman Larson, John Larson, and Kenneth Larson) and sister (Mary Blasche). She is survived by her Brother, Larry Larson and her Sister, Laurine Barr as well as her children, Karla Hand, William Randall Southerland (Kathleen Pryor), DeeAnn Seay(Danny), and Jack Southerland(Lettiann). She also leaves eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who she loved very much. The family will be planning a memorial service and celebration of life for a later date due to the current guidelines. Memorial donations in honor of Lois can be made to the Kansas City. 3846 w. 75th St., Prairie Village, Kansas 66208.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020