Lois C. Copowycz

June 18, 1919 - September 23, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Lois C. Copowycz, (ne Lombardi), was born in Mt. Vernon, NY to Sarah and James Lombardi. She attended Bedford-Stuyvesant High School and Business School then worked for Best & Co. in New York City. On June 10, 1945, Lois and Walter Joseph Copowycz were married at Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx, New York and moved to Kansas City, MO. Lois' two brothers, John And Jimmy, and one sister, Rose are all deceased. Lois and Walt, who preceded her in death in 1985, had four children: Sarah Schmidtlein (Paul) of Kansas City, MO; Walter Copowycz, Jr. (Darleen), both deceased; John Copowycz (Vicki Higginbotham), Raytown, MO; and Duane Copowycz, Kansas City, MO; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Lois leaves a niece, Paloma (Kevin) O'Riley of Fairbanks, Alaska and a nephew, John Lombardi, Jr. (Sue), of New York.

Lois, who lived to 101, spent her life as a wife and mother and was a long-time member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. On June 12, 2014, Lois moved to Little Sisters of the Poor and often commented that it was like living in a country club. The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Little Sisters, especially her CNA Roxy and Sister Denise for their loving care. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Little Sister of the Poor, 8745 James A. Reed Rd., Kansas City, MO 64138.

Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store