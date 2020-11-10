Lois Heath
December 23, 1932 - November 7, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Lois Lee (Hendrickson) Heath, 87, of Olathe, KS, passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Memorial service, by invitation only due to Covid regulations, will be held 11:00 Wed., Nov. 11, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 Ridgeview Rd., Olathe, KS. Burial follows at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Olathe, KS. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.