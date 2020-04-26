|
Lois Jeanne Williamson Shanahan Lois J. Shanahan of Greenwood, MO passed away at the Kansas City Hospice House of cancer on April 21, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1934, to Jesse & Gladys Williamson in Independence, MO. Lois worked at John Deere for several years prior to her & husband, Elwood (Gene) Shanahan, establishing a group home for disabled children for over 30 years in Greenwood. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Colbern Road Restoration Branch, Lee's Summit, MO. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Elwood (Gene); daughter, Karen Kathleen; son, Wesley Patrick & spouse Debbie; grandchildren, Joshua & Kristen; all of Greenwood, MO; brother, Jerry Williamson of Twin Falls, Idaho; many nieces & nephews; & many foster children they cared for. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jesse George, John, & Charles Williamson & their spouses; sister n law, Joyce Williamson; & granddaughter, Trisha. A private family graveside burial service will be held at Park Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ Colbern Road Restoration Branch, Lake Lotawana Rd, Gate 2, Lees Summit, MO 64063; or The Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145; in memory of Lois Shanahan. To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, please visit www.parklawnfunerals.com.Arr. Park Lawn Funeral Home
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020