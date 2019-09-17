Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jean Carpenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Jean Carpenter Obituary
Lois Jean Carpenter Lois Carpenter, 93, passed away on September 14, 2019. Lois was born to Arthur and Gladys Welch on May 8, 1926. She lived her entire life in Independence, MO and married Kenneth E. Carpenter on February 20, 1945. After raising her family, she worked for and retired from the Mid Continent Public Library System. She enjoyed summer vacations fishing with Kenneth and family in Minnesota and spending retirement winters in Florida. She was a life-long member of the Community of Christ Church. Lois was preceded in death by Kenneth, her spouse of 61 years, in 2006; her brother, Harold E. Welch in 2010, and her identical twin sister Dorothy Dean Howerton in 2017. She is survived by her son Keith R. Carpenter (Betty) of Independence and daughter, Carol J. Carpenter of Lee's Summit; granddaughter, Mikealene R. Evans (David) and grandson Brian K. Carpenter; as well as, 4 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now