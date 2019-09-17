|
Lois Jean Carpenter Lois Carpenter, 93, passed away on September 14, 2019. Lois was born to Arthur and Gladys Welch on May 8, 1926. She lived her entire life in Independence, MO and married Kenneth E. Carpenter on February 20, 1945. After raising her family, she worked for and retired from the Mid Continent Public Library System. She enjoyed summer vacations fishing with Kenneth and family in Minnesota and spending retirement winters in Florida. She was a life-long member of the Community of Christ Church. Lois was preceded in death by Kenneth, her spouse of 61 years, in 2006; her brother, Harold E. Welch in 2010, and her identical twin sister Dorothy Dean Howerton in 2017. She is survived by her son Keith R. Carpenter (Betty) of Independence and daughter, Carol J. Carpenter of Lee's Summit; granddaughter, Mikealene R. Evans (David) and grandson Brian K. Carpenter; as well as, 4 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019