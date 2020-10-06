Lois Jean NoackOctober 1, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Lois Jean Noack, 79, Kansas City, MO passed away October 1, 2020.Jean served in the US Army. She recently served as president of the Lupus Foundation in Kansas City. She retired in 1992 from the John Deere Co.Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Gary R. Noack; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Viola Noack. She is survived by a daughter, Tina Fletcher; grandchildren, Richard (Tiffany) Fletcher III and Lauren (Adam) Clausen; great-grandchildren, Bennett Fletcher, Easton Fletcher and Rylee Clausen; a brother, Bill (Debra) Robertson; several nieces and nephews.Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64114