Lois Jean Steward Lois Jean Steward (nee Lois Jean Rice) was born September 15, 1961, in Princeton, Illinois. She went home to Jesus September 2, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. She considered Wichita, Kansas, her hometown, having moved there in the summer between her sixth and seventh grade years. In her nearly 58 years, Lois was a woman of love and grace who touched others beyond our ability to know or measure. Lois was an Administrative Legal Professional and worked since 1999 at Berkowitz law firm in Kansas City, Missouri. She also spent many years in that same role for Foulston Siefkin law firm in Wichita. She and her husband, David, lived in Overland Park, KS, since 2000. Lois was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lenexa, Kansas. She loved time with family including three grandkids. She was passionate about time with her husband, including long car trips, dancing, and sitting on their backyard deck. Her greatest passion was being a servant of Christ. Her faith was expressed in a quiet way, showing her Savior to others through love and a gentle word. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Mildred Rice and sisters, Patricia Lorenzen and Phillis Sholl. She is survived by her husband, David Steward, son, Brian (Bailey) Steward; daughters, Kat (Chris) Collins and Alana (Garren) Moore; her grandchildren, Rook David, Gabriella Grace and Aletha Faith and a brother, Phillip Rice. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Legacy Fund, 8130 Lackman, Lenexa, KS 66219. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019