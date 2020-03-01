|
Lois Johnson Satterlee Lois Jean (Johnson) Satterlee, 88, of Overland Park, Kansas formerly of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 24, 2020 at her home. Lois was born on January 3, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri to Arthur and Jane (Benson) Johnson. Lois, also known as "Blondie", attended Southwest High School and received her associates of arts degree from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri. She studied art at the Kansas City Art Institute and in the Fontainebleau in France. She married George Satterlee in 1956 and they celebrated 64 years of marriage this year. A mother and homemaker she operated a craft shop out of her home during the late 1970's and early 1980's. The shop featured seasonal crafts with Christmas ornaments being a specialty. She was invited to participate in local craft shows beyond her ability to meet demand. She continued her love of crafts throughout her life and always had a most "recent project" to work on. She was actively involved in school and church activities and her "Seasons of the Church" banners hung in St. Peter's Episcopal Church for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and the Nelson Gallery Friends of Art. She loved being with family and greatly enjoyed coffee and dinners with friends. Lois loved summers at the family cottage overlooking Lake Michigan near Saugatuck, Michigan and especially enjoyed playing Michigan Rummy and card games with children, grandchildren and cousins. Lois was preceded in death by her siblings, Perry Johnson, Marybelle Lester and Todd Johnson. She is survived by her husband, George L. Satterlee, Jr., son, George L. Satterlee, III and wife, Susan, daughter, Jane Neihart and husband, Robert, grandchildren, Andrew Satterlee (Betsy), Sarah Chaffee (Tom), Jim Neihart (Rachael), Anna Lynch (Adam), great grandchildren, Noah, William, Judah, Olivia, and Caleb. Visitation will be from 2 - 3 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri 64113 with a Memorial Service to follow at 3 pm. Private burial of ashes at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church or to a Charity of donor's choice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020